November is Caregiver Month

November 2021 is National Family Caregiver Month. Caring for another individual can be challenging and rewarding and has been especially hard during Covid-19. Join Connections Area Agency on Aging virtually on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – noon. (Central Time via zoom) to assist Caregivers to “Take Care to Give Care”!

Enjoy two featured speakers, Breeda Miller and Julie L. Masters. Breeda Miller is an author, speaker, trainer, and playwright. She has used her professional experience serving clients in health care organizations, corporations, academic institutions, and non-profit communities. Apart from her education, Breeda came to her awareness of the value of self-care when she cared for her mother for nearly six years, including hospice care in her home. She is a graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy and has a variety of certifications and training programs. Through the power of story, audience interaction and warm-hearted humor, Breeda presents strategies that make a difference. Breeda’s presentation is “Finding Your Light During Dark Days”.

Julie L. Masters, PhD is a gerontologist and professor at the University of Nebraska, Omaha. She holds the distinguished Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology. Julie teaches courses in gerontology and death and dying. In addition to teaching, Julie is involved in research related to end-of-life planning along with research on Covid-19 and its effects on aging adults. Julie’s presentation is “Caregiving – A Time of Grace”.

“Take Care to Give Care” is free for family caregivers and $25.00 for professional caregivers – continuing education contact hours awarded by Iowa Western Community college, Iowa Board of Nursing Provider #6.

If you are interested in attending, please register at https://connectionsaaa.tiny.us/cfck8xn4 or call Jan Schnack at 1-800-432-9209 ext. 8116.

Connections Area Agency on Aging Family Caregiver Program supports people who care for their parents, spouses, or others aged 60+ by providing information, resources and support.

For more information on the press release please contact Jan Schnack, Family Caregiver Community Engagement Specialist at Connections Area Agency on Aging at 800-432-9209, Ext. 8116 or JSchnack@connectionsaaa.org