Submitted News

You are invited to attend the Halloween Bash on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. This event is supported by Hamburg Kiwanis Club on Main Street for Trick or Treating and for a Bon Fire and Hayrack Ride behind the Hamburg Firehall. The Hamburg Reporter will be taking photos, which will run in the paper. The Reporter will take photos at the south corner of 'The Center' on the East side of Main Street instead of in front of the Reporter Office to allow more space to line up.