Press Release

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of John Robert Washburn age 41 of Hastings, IA after a report of a possible theft from a building at AgriVision Equipment in Hamburg.

On Oct. 24, 2021, at approximately 9 a.m. employees were alerted by a witness that someone had backed a vehicle into one of the sheds and was still in the building.

Employee’s arrived and questioned John Washburn.

Washburn said that he was working on his vehicle in the building so he could stay out of the rain. They did get information from Washburn about his name and had his vehicle plate number.

After Washburn left the building, the employees noticed that some items had been moved and that a pump was taken off of an industrial air compressor and was missing.

A Fremont County Deputy along with a Mills County Deputy went to a rural Hastings location and located the stolen pump outside a building.

After an investigation at the scene, Washburn was arrested for Burglary Second Degree and Theft Second and transported to the Fremont County Jail where he was being held on a $10K bond.