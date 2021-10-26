Choose Iowa ag marketing grants now available

Press Release

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is offering Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants for Iowa producers.

The grant program matches up to $25,000 per project to help farmers, businesses and non-profits increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings.

“Iowa farmers have a legacy of producing healthy, high-quality and affordable food and agriculture products. The Choose Iowa grant program provides resources and support for farmers to make business investments in equipment or technology that allow them to tap into new markets and sales channels,” said Secretary Naig. “These investments will also make it easier for consumers to find and purchase Iowa-grown products.”

Applicants can use the Choose Iowa grants to try new processing, packaging and sales techniques that add value to the commodities that they produce. For example, a dairy farmer may invest in on-farm processing or packaging equipment to sell cheese to grocery stores and farmers markets. Grant funding can also be used for employee training and continuing education programs.

Individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations that are currently living or operating in Iowa may apply for the Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants. Preference will be given to small to medium size businesses.

Details about the grant program, including what projects and expenses are eligible, the financial matching requirements and an application, are available at chooseiowa.com/grant-program.

Applications should be submitted through the online portal and are due by 5 p.m./CT on Dec. 15. Grant recipients will be announced in early 2022.

Questions about the Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grant can be directed to chooseiowagrants@iowaagriculture.gov.