Brownville to host Beethoven and Beyond

Press Release

The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to present cellist, Jennifer Kloetzel and pianist, Robert Koenig in “BEETHOVEN & BEYOND: Great music for cello and piano.” At this concert you can look forward to hearing beautiful works for cello and piano of Beethoven, Barber, Popper, Baker, and Piazzolla. Our small intimate venue will be an amazing place to take in these world-renowned talents! They will perform in concert on Sunday, November 14th at 2:00pm. The audience is invited to a reception for the performers at the Muir House after the program. We give special thanks to Merle Stalder for helping to sponsor this show. The program is in memory of and dedicated to Merle Stalder.

A graduate of The Juilliard School and a Fulbright Scholar, cellist Jennifer Kloetzel has concertized throughout the United States, Europe and Asia as a soloist and chamber musician. A founding member of the San Francisco-based Cypress String Quartet, Ms. Kloetzel has performed at such renowned venues as Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Chautauqua Institute and the Ravinia Festival, the Lobkowicz Palaces in both Vienna and Prague, as well as prominent colleges and conservatories worldwide.

Ms. Kloetzel is noted for her elegant playing and her vibrant tone. She is a sought-after recitalist, performing concerts for San Francisco Performances and on WQXR in New York. A champion of new music, she has received the Copland Award for her work with living American composers and has premiered over fifty works, including five concertos written specifically for her. Upcoming world premieres include sonatas by Richard Aldag and Elena Ruehr and “Inferno: Double Concerto for Viola, Cello and Chamber Orchestra” by Joel Friedman, as well as six ‘companion’ pieces commissioned to pair with the Bach Cello Suites.

Ms. Kloetzel has been featured regularly on National Public Radio’s “Performance Today” and her performances have been broadcast on radio stations from coast to coast. A passionate recording artist with 36 CD releases to date, recent recordings include the entire cycle of Beethoven Quartets and Brahms Sextets on the Avie label. In 2022, Avie will release her recordings of Beethoven’s complete works for cello and piano with Robert Koenig. In 2016, Ms. Kloetzel was invited to join the faculty at University of California Santa Barbara, where she is Professor of Cello and serves both as Head of the String and Performance Areas.

Grammy-nominated pianist Robert Koenig’s career as a collaborative artist and chamber musician has taken him to many of the world’s most important stages including New York’s Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, Washington’s Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Boston’s Jordan Hall, San Francisco’s Herbst Theater, Tokyo’s Suntory Hall, Taiwan’s National Theater, London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, Paris’ Louvre Museum, and Amsterdam’s Het Concertgebouw. Recital appearances have included collaborations with musicians such as Augustin Hadelich, Sarah Chang, Hilary Hahn, Pamela Frank, Kyoko Takezawa, Esther Yoo, Paul Huang, Roberto Diaz, Zuill Bailey, Jennifer Kloetzel, the Miro and St. Lawrence String Quartets, and members of the Tokyo and Juilliard String Quartets. Koenig’s partnership with legendary late violinist Aaron Rosand resulted in recital tours,

in addition to a recorded legacy of live performances. His recordings include a GRAMMY nominated CD of William Primrose's Transcriptions for Viola and Piano with violist Roberto Diaz as well as recordings for Decca, Cedille, Eroica, Ambassador, Centaur, and CRI.

A native of Saskatchewan, Canada, Koenig is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. He was formerly Professor of Piano and Chamber Music at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS. Since 2007, has been Professor and Head of Collaborative Piano at the University of California Santa Barbara where he also serves as the Chair of the Music Department. His summers are spent at the Interlochen Summer Arts Camp where he is Coordinator of Collaborative Piano.

Due to the COVID Delta variant, The Brownville Concert Series Board asks all patrons wear masks regardless of vaccination status for everyone’s protection. Masks will be available upon request and hand sanitizers will be on tables and at various locations throughout the Concert Hall. Think of it as a Masked Ball, mask and have a ball!

Tickets are $25 for Adults and $16 for Students. Purchase them online at www.brownvilleconcertseries.com, on Facebook or call 402-825-3331. In Show Biz (and pandemics), dates are subject to change so please double check the website. The Nebraska Arts Council (www.nebraskaartscouncil.org), a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.