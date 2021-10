Hamburg Reporter

The Thurman Fire Department sponsored a chili cookoff on Saturday, Oct. 9. Cookoff winners were Sheila Sawyer in the spicy chili category and Charlene Townsend in the mild chili category. Fire Chief Adam Wendland offered fire truck rides (with Fireman Zachary Jackson and Mindy Wendland on the back to keep riders safe), and the department provided goodies to the children in attendance during the cookoff.