Hamburg Hometown Pride improves library space

Hamburg Reporter

Hamburg Hometown Pride Committee members Ruth Folkes and Peg Wilson, along with Hank and Helen Martin, recently completed an improvement project at the Hamburg Library. The statue was purchased by Hometown Pride with funds from Hamburg United Fund, the Charles Martin foundation and various HTP fundraisers. The bench was given in memory of Richard and Mary Crain by their daughters, Becky Duncan and Susan England. Hamburg Hometown Pride would like to thank Hodges Construction for laying the concrete and setting the bench and statue.