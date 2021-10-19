Even COVID-19 couldn’t stop Sinister Sidney.

The attraction, which is celebrating seven years of scares, shrieks, and frights, saw attendance rise by 25 percent last year, according to a spooksperson for the attraction.

Changes to this year’s event include the ticket booth closing at 10 p.m. and a “No Loitering” rule for the parking lot after some issues last year.

For those who’ve been frightened before, some scenes have been changed or revamped, and the trail now stretches more than a half-mile.

“Sinister Sidney – Frights on Filmore Strett” is a 15- to 45-minute self-paced trek through forest and farm. It’s open Friday and Saturday nights in October, weather permitting, from about 7:30 (dark) to 10 p.m..

The attraction’s status (open or closed) is posted by 6 p.m. on the Sinister Sidney Facebook page on Fridays and Saturdays.

Located on the old haunted Canon property (circa 1890) in Sidney, the adventure takes guests through the Frightful Forest, past the Hillbilly Shack, into the Pen and Slaughter House, and across the Torture Fields to the bonfire.

Guests must still survive the Laser Tunnel, get through Freddy's Maze, tip-toe past the Graveyard and survive Euthanasia's Big Top before they leave Sinister Sidney.

The attraction is the brainchild of Mike and Laurie Ross and their daughter, Makaila Dockweiler-Ross, who debuted the attraction on Halloween night 2015. They added four scenes to the attraction in 2016

Children under 12 are not admitted to Sinister Sidney.

Admission is $13, with a discount for those bringing three canned goods for donation to the West Central Services Food Pantry.

A limited number of Sinister Sidney T-shirts are available at the ticket booth. Cost is $20 plus tax.