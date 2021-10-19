Communities affected by EAB can receive free tree seedlings

Hamburg Reporter

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), through a grant with the U.S. Forest Service, has been awarding communities in counties that have confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) infestations up to 200 free seedlings from the Iowa DNR’s State Forest Nursery.

Seedlings have been awarded to more than 200 Iowa communities since spring of 2019.

Any community within an EAB confirmed county is eligible to apply for these free native hardwood and conifer seedlings, even if they have received seedlings through this grant in previous years.

The spring of 2022 will be the last chance for any of the 800 eligible Iowa communities to apply to receive the free seedlings.

The seedlings can be planted on public property or distributed to residents throughout the community to plant on private property. Cities or public organizations can choose to do both public and private property plantings. The seedlings have to be planted within city limits.

This is another opportunity for cities with major tree damage or loss from the derecho to help repopulate the trees in the devastated communities, as long as the county is a confirmed EAB infested county.

Any city or public organization interested in applying for the free seedlings, should complete the grant application online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Portals/idnr/uploads/forms/5420991.pdf.

If awarded the seedlings, they can be picked up from the Iowa DNR State Forest Nursery in Ames or shipped for free.

Iowa has confirmed emerald ash borer in 84 counties. Learn more about EAB and view the latest map with confirmed infested counties at https://www.iowadnr.gov/conservation/forestry/forest-health/emerald-ash-borer.