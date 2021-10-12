WLL to host native wildflower program Oct. 27 in Malvern

Hamburg Reporter

Women, Land and Legacy of Southwest Iowa will host, “Native Wildflowers – Iowa’s Hidden Treasure,” a presentation by Shirley Miller, Mills County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Horticulture Program Assistant, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Lakin Center, 61321 315th St., Malvern.

Miller will illustrate the benefits of incorporating native wildflowers into home landscaping designs while helping participants identify which native species will flourish in a variety of conditions.

A meal, prepared by Classic Café, will be provided at no additional charge. The $10 registration fee will be collected at the door.

RSVP’s are required by Friday, Oct. 22. To reserve your spot, arrange car-pooling, or request special accommodations, call your local ISU Extension and Outreach office. Fremont County may be reached at 712-374-2351. Visit www.facebook.com/womenlandlegacywgg for more information.

This event is sponsored through a partnership of East Pottawattamie, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page and West Pottawattamie County Farm Service Agencies, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and the Women, Land and Legacy Committee. WLL is committed to offering learning opportunities for rural women in areas such as business, management, agriculture and family. We are an equal opportunity employer-provider.