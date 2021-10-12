Sidney band wins at SWI Band Jamboree

The Sidney Pride Marching Band won first place in the 66th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree on Oct. 2nd.

The Clarinda’s Band Jamboree made its return after two years of cancellations. The event brings together 45 bands from Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska.

In the high school Class 1 A category, following Sidney, Tri- Center High School won second place and Lenox won third place.

The competition is co-sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, Clarinda Community Schools, and the City of Clarinda.

The Sidney band consists of 60 students, including the flag corps, from 9th to 12th grade.

Band director Nicole Zavadil, who started at the school in 2010, said the kids have great attitude and are great musicians.

“It is a good thing because our kids work exceptionally hard and don’t get a lot of notoriety”, said Zavadil about winning the award.

Sidney Pride Marching Band also participated in the Rodeo and in Popcorn Day. They placed second at Popcorn Day Parade in Hamburg on Sept. 11.