Paint Iowa Beautiful program now accepting applications

Hamburg Reporter

Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel Paint are pleased to announce the 2022 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of community projects throughout Iowa. Administered through Keep Iowa Beautiful with the paint provided by the Diamond Vogel Paint Company.

“The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa a great place to live,” said Doug Vogel, vice president of marketing for the Iowa-based company. “This is a great opportunity for Iowans to improve the attractiveness of their community.”

Kevin Techau, executive director of Keep Iowa Beautiful added, “The Paint Iowa Beautiful program helps increase our assistance to communities, neighborhoods, historic projects and volunteer organizations improve attractiveness and beauty across Iowa.”

In the 19-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded more than 11,860 gallons of paint for 1,132 community projects in Iowa.

The online grant application is now open to Iowans and can be completed and submitted by Feb. 14, 2022. Access the Paint Iowa Beautiful application at: https://keepiowabeautiful.org/grants-scholarships/grants/paint-iowa-beautiful/

Diamond Vogel is an Iowa based, family owned company started in 1926 by Andrew Vogel. It serves 13 states with seven manufacturing facilities and 53 service center outlets providing architectural finishes, industrial and original equipment finishes and home decorating products. Visit www.diamondvogel.com for more information.

Keep Iowa Beautiful was established in 2000 by Governor Robert D. Ray and Donald F. Lamberti becoming the 23rd state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. It is a 501c3 charitable organization working with citizens, neighborhoods and communities in improving the vitality and cultural health of the state of Iowa.

KIB is helping build stronger communities to develop sustainable futures. For more information, see the organization’s web page at www.keepiowabeautiful.com