Myth and Magic Hike planned Oct. 23 in Thurman

Hamburg Reporter

A “Loess Hills Myth and Magic Hike” led by Dustin Clayton is set Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at

Blackburn State Park,1291 Cemetery Rd., Thurman.

Hikers can discover the hidden side of some common Iowa plants, stones, birds and beasts. During this Halloween season, learn about traditional folk magic practices involving natural phenomena.

Clayton will also discuss how to incorporate some of these practices into participants’ lives as a way of deepening their relationship with the natural world.

The hike is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/loess-hills-myth-and-magic-hike-tickets-164914201817