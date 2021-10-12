Martins celebrate 150 years of farm ownership

Hamburg Reporter

Henry and Helen Martin, Patrick Martin, Gregory Martin, and Lisa Martin Welch received their 2020 Heritage Farm award at this year’s Iowa State Fair in August.

The 120-acre farm is located on Pruden Avenue in Tabor in Rawles Township of Mills County.

The Martins were previously honored in 2013 with the Century Farm award. The 120-acre farm was purchased on Sept. 9, 1870 and has been farmed by Thomas M. Aistrope, Thomas M. Aistrope Jr., Hazel Estes, Henry and Nancy Martin, and now Henry, Nancy, Patrick, and Gregory Martin, and Lisa Martin Welch as a life estate.

The Aistropes were Henry Martin’s great-great grandfather and great grandfather, and Estes was Martin’s grandmother.

Representatives from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau presented the Martins with their award.