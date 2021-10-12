Four injured in Interstate 29 accident

Hamburg Reporter

A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 29 near Mile Marker 14 early Sunday morning sent four people to Omaha hospitals.

The accident, which occurred at 1:20 a.m. involved a 2010 GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle driven by Rebecca Harris, 40, of Lincoln. She was traveling north on the interstate when the Yukon was struck head on by a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Mateo Zaragoza, 19, of Overland Park, Kan., which was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes after it left the southbound lanes and crossed the median.

The Honda came to rest in the median, facing west, while the Yukon stopped on the east shoulder of the interstate.

Harris, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to UNMC by Hamburg Rescue. Zaragoza, who was also wearing a seat belt, was transported to UNMC by LifeNet.

A 14-year-old juvenile passenger from Lincoln was transported to UNMC by Riverton Rescue. Melvin Harris, 39, of Lincoln, was transported to UNMC by Tabor Rescue.

Also responding to the accident were Glenwood Rescue, Pacific Junction Rescue, and Nebraska City Rescue. The crash investigation continues.