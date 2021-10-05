Popcorn Day reunions feature Hamburg High, Finnell family

Hamburg Reporter

The Classes of 1970 and 1971 joined together for their class reunions this year. COVID-19 postponed The Class of 1970’s 50th reunion last year, and the Class of 1971 celebrated their 50th this year. Both classes met at the old Girl Scout camp building at Wa-Shawtee Lodge at Waubonsie State Park on Friday, Sept. 10, with a social hour and dinner.

Class of 1971 representatives are, back row from left, Bill Sjulin, Richard Miller, Martin Brandt, Bill Case, Mindy (Rucker) Schaeffer, Betty (Ottmann) Travis, Becky (Crain) Duncan, Kay (Peeler) Sjulin; front row, from left, Nancy (Holliman) Buckalew, Daryl (Sjulin) Peterson, Janet (Fletcher) Reiff, Pat (Stenzel) Moody, Mary (Case) Sweigert, Jean (Buckminster) McNeely, Cheryl (Sebek) Owen, Teresa (Pierce) Sjulin.

Class of 1970 representatives are, back row from left, Max Maupin, Lawrence Buckalew, Paul Zimmerman, Rick Nook; front row, from left, Carol (Lang) Woods, Debbie (Vogel) Fisher, Carolyn (DeLong) King, Johna (Miller) Pearce, Dave White.

The Finnell family gathered in Hamburg on Popcorn Day, Sept. 10, to celebrate the lives of Rose Finnell Howell, Tom Finnell and Betty Finnell Sjulin. Attending the reunion were, back row from left, Lynn Malone Griffith, Teresa Harmes Lippencott, Daryl Ann Sjulin Peterson, John Sjulin, Jay Malone, Dick Harmes; front row from left, Mike Ware, Jerri Howell Webb, Janet Fletcher Reiff, Carol Harmes Larson, and Chris Finnell.