Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting summaries

Following are summaries of recent meeting minutes from the Fremont County Board of Supervisors:

Sept. 22: The board heard a report on the status of the Fremont County Golf Course. Doug Weber told the board that more out-of-state golfers than ever have used the course this season. He credited that success to the course staff because he “believes this course is one of the nicest within a 60-mile radius.” Sherry Gilbert discussed two bids for 18 new golf carts, one for $12,000 and one for $40,000, and were told there was no guarantee any carts would be available for the 2022 season. Weber said he believed the course should be promoted as a Fremont County destination and discussed starting the season in mid-March instead of April 1. Supervisors Sheldon and Clark suggested going to boat, travel, and sports shows or having food truck vendors to promote the course.

Sept. 15: The board held a public hearing to amend the 2021/2022 budget to increase the county environment and education fund from $468,528 to $4,441,752; the capital projects fund from $5,756,000 to $5,831,956; the intergovernmental revenues fund from $10,229,470 to $15,498,514; the use of money and property revenues from $103,251 to $106,851; and the non-departmental appropriations fund from $2,112,217 to $6,171,397. These amendments were made for 2019 flood buyouts, the receipt of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System (ISICS) radio project funds.

Sept. 8: Supervisors passed a resolution stating that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be kept in a separate sub-fund of the county’s general fund to fulfill one requirement of receiving the funds from the federal government. An estimated $1,351,898 is anticipated to be distributed to Fremont County. The supervisors also passed a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) policies resolution to fulfill a requirement of the county accepting $185,000 in CDBG funds for improvements to the Hamburg water system. Supervisors also heard a report from Tiffany Kruizenga with ISG Inc. regarding a possible carbon dioxide pipeline that may come through Fremont County. A public meeting on the project is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at The Waterfalls, 907 Hartford Ave., Farragut.

Sept. 1: The board agreed to accept a bid of $18,013 from Rasmussen Mechanical Services to replace the courtroom air conditioner, which is no longer working. Board members approved renewing a contract with Lawn World for irrigation services, and the board also approved a $77,850 bid from John Deere for a skid steer. Supervisors also approved the purchase of a 2021 Chevy Tahoe for $37,075.50 to replace the current vehicle used by the county engineer. The board also held a public hearing for the first reading of the county’s proposed ordinance on solar energy systems.