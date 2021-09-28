Indian Cave State Park hosts Halloween activities

Hamburg Reporter

Celebrate Halloween throughout October at Indian Cave State Park with Haunted Hollow activities.

Trick or Treat at the Town is held on Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $2 for ages 4 through adult which includes a hayrack ride. Age 3 and under are free. Kids can enjoy a fun evening of tricks and treats.

Hayrack rides are scheduled for Oct. 9-16-23. Tickets are $9 for ages 13 and up and $7 for ages 4-12. Age 3 and under are free. Tickets are available starting Oct. 1 by phone or in person. The half-hour rides are from 7-9 p.m.

A Friday evening drive-in pasture movie will start at 7:30pm. Enjoy listening and watching the movie from your vehicle or bring chairs to sit outside. The movie on October 15 is HALLOWEENTOWN II and the movie on October 22 is BEETLEJUICE.

On October 16 there will also be a Jack-O-Lantern Junk and Craft Market, Pink Pumpkin Walk, and trick or treating by the VW buses.

Other Haunted Hollow activities include a campground decorating contest, pumpkin rolling contest, Halloween crafts, living history demonstrations, Halloween scavenger hunt and horseback rides.

For further information you may call the State Park at 402-883-2575. A Nebraska park entry permit is required for entrance into the park.