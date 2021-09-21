Wabash Trace Nature Trail marathon, half-marathon results announced
The results of the 2021 Wabash Trace Nature Trail marathon and half marathon have been announced.
The races were run Saturday, Sept. 11, from Shenandoah to Imogene. Fifty-one runners finished the full marathon, and 100 participants finished the half-marathon.
Local finishers in the full marathon include Jia Xuan Huang of Shenandoah, who finished fourth with a time of 3:26:47; and Qixin Sun of Shenandoah, who finished 23rd with a time of 4:34:11.
Local finishers in the half-marathon include Luis Ruiz, who finished fifth with a time of 1:36:54; and Kenzie Wallace of Tarkio, Mo., who finished eighth with a time of 1:42:57.
Brent Rosauer of Omaha won the marathon with a time of 2:37:25. Sean McDermott of Madrid won the half-marathon with a time of 1:17:47.