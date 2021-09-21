Save the Date: Statewide Volunteer Day is Sept. 25

Hamburg Reporter

Iowa state parks and forests have set Saturday, Sept. 25 as annual Volunteer Day, when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at nearly 20 parks and forests hosting events.

Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on needs, and may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, rebuilding picnic tables, harvesting prairie seeds and more.

Ten to 20 volunteers are needed at Waubonsie State Park for a native prairie seed harvest. Meet at the Overlook Parking Area at 3 p.m., and bring a drink. Long pants and closed-toe shoes are also required.

Volunteers are asked to call the park office at 712-326-2786 or email Matt.Moles@dnr.iowa.gov to register ahead of the event.