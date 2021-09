Hamburg Reporter

The Cowboy Church Fall Round Up will feature the Cowboy Church Band and special guests: Sarah Davison and High Road, and Emily Ann Roberts on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Braddy Park, Braddyville.

Concert time is 3 p.m.

The event will include hayrides, a bonfire, and a hot dog roast at approximately 4:30 p.m. following the concert

Admission is a free will donation. Bring your lawn chairs.

Come as you are! Everyone is welcome at Cowboy Church!