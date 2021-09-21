2021 Popcorn Queen, Popcorn Princess chosen in downtown Hamburg

Hamburg’s Main Street was popping with patriotism and pride on Sept. 11 as the 59th annual Popcorn Day festivities got underway.

Attendees could shop at the Market in the Park and watch kids enjoy inflatables, games, balloon animals, and face painting before the announcement of the Popcorn Princess and Popcorn Queen candidates.

Contending for the title of Popcorn Princess were Kinslee Adams, Rylee Garcia, Hazel Holmes, Nora O’Barsky, Maisy Mae Payne, Kenzlie Reafleng, and Rease Reafleng.

Adams is the daughter of Cara and Bryan Adams. She wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up because “I love animals and want to take care of them.”

Garcia is the daughter of Alicia Garcia. She also wants to be a veterinarian when she gets older because she “wants to help the animals get better when they are sick.”

Holmes, the daughter of Sonya and Tanner Holmes, wants to be the mom of a little girl named Rose, and she wants to own an ice cream shop when she grows up.

O’Barsky is the daughter of Chase and Yenny O’Barsky. She wants to be a doctor when she grows up “so I can help babies and people when they fall or get sick.”

Payne, the daughter of Mike and Trisha Payne, wants to be a zookeeper when she grows up. “I love to help animals,” she wrote in response to the question “What would you like to be when you grow up?”

Kenzlie Reafleng is the daughter of Ryan Reafleng and Laura Reafleng. When she grows up, she wants to be a ballerina.

2021 Popcorn Princess Rease Reafleng, the daughter of Josh and Stevii Reafleng, wants to be a zookeeper when she grows up.

“When you see animals at the zoo, it makes you happy,” she wrote, “and I want to be the one to make the animals happy.”

Contestants for the 2021 Popcorn Queen title were Kaitlynn Simpson, Alyson Barker, Katie Martin, Matty Christiansen, and Roxanna Snyder.

Simpson is the daughter of Bruce and Tina Simpson and Wendy Melia. Her high school activities include two years of student council, and her junior high activities include one year of basketball. She also volunteered at Bible School.

Simpson plans to attend Iowa Western Community College to become a pediatric nurse.

Barker is the daughter of Amy Barker and Michael Barker. She has participated in high school volleyball for three years and has sung the National Anthem as part of a group for volleyball and basketball games, and wrestling matches.

Barker has helped coach and referee Hamburg youth sports, and she sold and took tickets at the Sidney Rodeo. She volunteered at the music carnival, filled sandbags during the flood, and helped with the food pantry as part of the volleyball team.

Barker would like to become a physical therapy. “I have had a couple of injuries due to playing volleyball,” she wrote on her application, “and I enjoyed what the therapists did. It inspired me to want to help others, especially the ones who have sports-related injuries.”

Martin is the daughter of Debra Martin and Dave Martin. She has participated in choir and band in high school.

She helped with sandbagging during the 2019 flood and helped at the Sidney Rodeo.

She plans on going to college at Peru State and going into elementary education.

Christiansen is the daughter of David and Hilary Christiansen. Her high school activities include volleyball for two years, golf for three years, and the Business Professionals of America for three years. She has also been part of band and choir at Sidney High School for four years.

“Before COVID struck two years ago, my family and I, with our church, traveled to St. Joe, Mo., to feed the homeless on Thanksgiving Day,” she wrote on her application. “We did that for four years now, and hopefully COVID calms down so we can do it again.”

She plans on attending Iowa State University and majoring in psychology. She said she would love to work in a prison or school setting after college.

2021 Popcorn Queen Snyder is the daughter of Barney and Silvia Snyder. She has participated in choir, track, basketball, and the Business Professionals of America.

Snyder helped clean up the Hamburg Library, took tickets at the Sidney Rodeo, and filled sandbags during the flood.

She plans to study radiology at Northwest Missouri State University.

Sidebar: 2021 Popcorn Queen essay

How Hamburg Has Shaped Me into the Individual I Am Today

When the question of how Hamburg has influenced who I am today was asked I wasn’t so sure how to answer that. I have always been happy here but I never put much thought into all the ways my personality and morals were shaped by this small town. Being a senior is something I thought would be a long way down the road but somehow creeped up on me all too fast. A lot of things don’t have such a big important to you when you’re young but as I look back on my growth I’m thankful for all the ways Hamburg has impacted my life.

I have many friends from different places but sometimes it’s hard to find something to do. We make a lot of our own fun from having bonfires, to floating down the river, or cruising aimlessly around town. It doesn’t matter what we’re up to, we enjoy each other’s company and have an all around good time. This place has shown me the importance of finding my own friendships and becoming the social butterfly I am today.

Hamburg is like having this big family, everyone knows everybody. Sometimes it may feel like a burder considering gossip travels fast but those people are also there with you through the triumphs and all the struggles, whether it’s support after the loss of a loved one or another flood. During the flood the whole community came together to fill sandbags, set up a donation center in the elementary school, meal trains, and created fundraisers to help those impacted by the flood. Having a strong support system has pushed me to have the confidence and courage I need as I take the steps toward my future.

I started my high school career in Sidney after we lost our own high school. As sad as that was, it also gave me the opportunity to get involved in a different environment with different people. Playing volleyball, basketball, running track, and getting into other extracurricular activities helped me make new friendships and feel more comfortable. I feel like every high school seems to have their cliques but in Sidney we are really good at accepting everyone as they come and we all work together. It’s given me an understanding and appreciation for people of all walks of life and backgrounds.

Lastly, being a part of a small community has taught me discipline. My parents might not admit it but they can’t always be there to shelter me from the bad. At some point they have to let go of my hand and trust that I make the right choices. I mentioned earlier that everyone is basically like a neighbor, I don’t think I’ve every met someone who doesn’t know my dad and he never fails to remind me that he has eyes everywhere, literally. From a young age I’ve learned to be careful with what I say or do in public because someone is most likely always watching. As I’ve grow older and started using social media apps, that lesson has translated well into how I behave on social media.

When the time comes and I have a family of my own, I hope to raise them in the same way I was and to share those happy moments. I love small town living and I wouldn’t want to change where I came from or who I am today. I will forever be grateful for my community and the people in it.