Rock Port Chamber hosts 36th Old Fashioned Saturday Night
Hamburg Reporter
The 36th annual Old Fashioned Saturday Night, hosted by the Rock Port Chamber of Commerce, is set to take place from 5 p.m. to dusk tomorrow (Sept. 18) on Main Street in Rock Port, Mo.
The event will feature carriage rides, funnel cakes, food, children’s games, and a kids’ pedal tractor pull.
Organizers invite the public to “come enjoy an evening in Rock Port with family and friends.”
Anyone interested in having a space for a food stand, game, activity, or information table may contact Betty Stoner, event coordinator, at 660-787-0531.