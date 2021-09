Hamburg Reporter

A Prairie Seed Harvest is planned for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Waubonsie State Park, 2585 Waubonsie Park Rd., Hamburg.

Participants should meet at the parking area near the overlook. E-mail lance@goldenhillsrcd.org with questions.

The harvest is scheduled to be followed by a Pawpaw Festival at Waubonsie at 5 p.m. Visit goldenhillsrcd.org for details.