At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Could be the fact that I taught typing and keyboarding at Hamburg High for many years, but the book “Click, Clack, Moo Cows That Type” has always drawn my attention.

The Click, Clack series by Doreen Cronin with pictures by Betsy Lewin naturally features farm animals—cows, chickens, pigs, sheep, ducks and poor Farmer Brown. These farm animals are, however, literate.

The barnyard critters--most often led by Duck--type, write and party their way into lots of mischief. Some of you may have already shared “Click, Clack, Moo Cows That Type,” “Giggle, Giggle, Quack,” or “Duck for President” with your children.

For extra laughs with Farmer Brown and his precocious farm animals who enjoy parties, the library has added three more titles. In “Click, Clack, Moo I Love You!”, a surprise guest temporarily halts a barn dance. The farm creatures are definitely stirring things up on Christmas Eve in “Click, Clack, Ho! Ho! Ho!” It’s little duck’s birthday and there is going to be a party under the maple tree, but the surprise in “Click, Clack, Surprise!” may be on everyone else.

Author Doreen Cronin is an attorney who lives in New York City. “Click, Clack Moo Cows That Type” was her first picture book and it earned her Caldecott Honor Book recognition. Coincidentally, the author collects antique typewriters. Lewin’s drawings truly bring the fun loving critters to life.

Young readers might recognize Cronin’s name for another group of books she has written with illustrations by Harry Bliss. They are actually diaries of familiar garden dwellers—worms, spiders, and flies. The illustrations will have both kids and adults laughing. For instance in “Diary of a Worm,’ the worms doing the hokey pokey can put their heads in and out then turn themselves about . . . but nothing else. In “Diary of a Spider,” readers see a notation on March 1 that ‘Butterflies taste better with a little barbecue sauce.’ While “Diary of a Fly” has an entry on June 14 regarding accomplishments—‘Today we practiced landing on moving targets.’

Either group of easy reading books by Cronin will bring a smile to your face and laughter to share.

Speaking of books to read and laughter to share, Director Longman is seeking input from anyone who has young children and would like to bring them to story time here at Hamburg Public Library. A time is not yet determined, but midmorning on a Wednesday is considered. Call 382-2081 or email libraryhamburg@gmail.com to indicate your interest or ask quesions.