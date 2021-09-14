Fall Forestry Field Days to be held across Iowa

Hamburg Reporter

Woodland owners and those with an interest in forestry can network and improve their knowledge during several field days planned this fall across the state.

A half-dozen events will be held in September and October, offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and state and local partners.

The first is a water quality conservation tour in Mitchell and Floyd counties, on Sept. 16. The event is called “From the Stream to the Forest: Conservation Practices for Producers and Landowners,” and will feature conservation practices of interest to agricultural producers, forest landowners and natural resource enthusiasts, with visits to private and public sites.

On Sept. 28, the “Iowa Tree Farmer of the Year Field Day” will be held at the tree farm of Dennis and Rhonda Westergard, near Charles City. Participants will learn about tornado damage and tree planting, pond management, invasive species control and a host of state and federal conservation programs, with a focus on the Iowa Tree Farm Program.

Four other field days are planned across the state, with learning opportunities for forest owners, forest service providers and anyone with an interest in Iowa forestry.

“The forestry community is really looking forward to getting back together for in-person events and networking,” said Billy Beck, assistant professor and extension forestry specialist at Iowa State University. “The lineup includes a resurgence of our traditional field days and we’ve also added some new ones.”

The following events will be held this fall. Pre-registration is requested to help with events that include meals and other materials. For the latest field-day details and directions, visit the ISU Extension and Outreach Natural Resource Stewardship Forestry events web page.

From the Stream to the Forest: Conservation Practices for Producers and Landowners. (Sept. 16. 10 a.m.) Multiple sites in Mitchell and Floyd counties. Focus is on conservation opportunities with forests. Registration is $10 and covers lunch.

Iowa Tree Farmer of the Year Field Day. (Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Featuring Dennis and Rhonda Westergard’s tree farm at 1450 Timber Ave., Charles City, Iowa.

Shimek State Forest Fall Forestry Field Day. (Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Lee County, Iowa. Focus is on Iowa’s oak trees.

Yellow River State Forest Fall Forestry Field Day. (Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Allamakee County. Focus is on young forests and early succession.

Iowa Woodland Owners Association Fall Forestry Field Day. (Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) Earlham, Iowa, in Madison County. Focus is on wood utilization and processing.

Loess Hills State Forest Fall Forestry Field Day. (Oct. 28, 12-4 p.m.) Harrison County. Focus is on loess soils and southwest Iowa.