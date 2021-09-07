Sidney Sports Briefs, 9-10

After an overnight rainfall of three and a half inches, the Sidney cross country team traveled to Plattsmouth to compete in its opening meet of the year.

The weather was cool, but the humidity was very high making for a warm run. Lots of rain left some standing water and left lots of muddy trails to negotiate. A total of 126 girls, as well as 170 total boys ran in the varsity and JV races. Sidney had only one girl compete on the day due to several girls playing volleyball against Johnson-Brock. Grace Zach finished in 30:16.06 which was good for 41st in the varsity race.

The boys had four runners and were lead by senior Cole Jorgenson.

Jorgenson ran 18:44.64, which placed him 11th overall. The other runners were Kyle Beam—51st in 23:09.46, Will Bryant 27:40.22 was 54th and Christian Harris finished 55th in the varsity division in 33:20.86.

Sidney had five boys run in the junior high division. Thirty junior high boy runners competed and the overall winner was seventh grader Carter Buttry, who covered the 1.3 mile course in 8:38. Flynt Bell was 8th in 9:35. Calvin Johnson was 14th in 10:24. Carter Jorgenson finished 16th in 10:36. Mavryc Morgan completed his run in 11:55 which was good for 24th place in the 30 runner boys’ field.

Football

The Sidney football team dropped a 29-0 decision to Southwest Valley on Sept. 3 and will return to action for a game against Earlham at home on Sept. 10.

Volleyball

Sidney picked up five wins in match action last week. Dual wins came on Aug. 31 over Johnson-Brock, 3-0; and Sept. 2 over Stanton, 3-2. Tournament wins on Sept. 4 came against Shenandoah, 2-0; West Central, 2-0; and Clarinda, 2-1. The only losses of the week came at the tournament, both against Tri Center. Counting the results, Sidney’s record stood at 10-7.