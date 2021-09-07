Popcorn Day 2021: ‘Hamburg USA-Poppin Proud’

The 59th annual Hamburg Kiwanis Popcorn Day will get underway tomorrow (Sept. 11) throughout the community of Hamburg.

Activities will get underway at 7 a.m. with the 10K/5K Tri State Race. Participants can register at Marnie Simons Elementary. The race is set to start 1t 8 a.m., and entry fee is $30.

The Market in the Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and inflatables and children’s games will be available at 9 a.m. on Main Street.

According to Popcorn Day spokesperson Melinda Gilbert, some of the inflatables will be new.

A Pedal Tractor Pull will take place at 10 a.m. on Main Street, and a face painting artist and a balloon lady will be set up in front of the Colonial Theatre.

The 2021 Popcorn Queen and Popcorn Princess coronation will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street, followed by a ping pong ball drop from an aircraft over Main Street at the flagpole for “anyone who wants to pick them up and cash them in,” said Gilbert.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade will be announced and service awards will be presented at 12:15 p.m. The winners of the patriotic decorating contest will also be announced during this program.

Gilbert said the decorating contest will be open until Friday evening for residents and businesses to participate in.

The Kiddie Parade will get underway at 12:15 p.m., with the route starting at the Medical Clinic.

The Big Parade on Main Street will follow at 1 p.m. Signups will take place at Q and Park streets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This year, the Sidney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post will lead off the parade, and the Condors Drum Corps and Drill Team from Omaha will perform during the parade, said Gilbert.

The Southeast Nebraska Community Band will perform a concert in the park from 2 to 3 p.m. at the City Park, followed by a performance by Elvis Presley.

The Hamburg Alumni Association will host an Alumni Coffee at 4 p.m. at The Center, 1008 Main St.

“I think it’s going to be a good day,” said Gilbert. “The weather’s supposed to be nice, and we have some new parade entries and activities.”