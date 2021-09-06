Sidney High Band to march at Popcorn Day

The Sidney High School band has a membership of 64 students this year including four members of the Flag Corp.

The roster for this year’s band is as follows:

Drum Majors: Makenna Laumann and Kanrda Laumann

Flute - Grace MacDonald, Virginia Lytle, Addy Haning, Makenzie Myers, Ellah Pummell, Molli Fichter, Jayden Sheldon, Jozie Hendrickson, Grace Zach, Sailor Lovett

Clarinet - Karlee Graham, Sadie Thompson, Kylee Foster, Maddie Hensley, Grace Hansen

Alto Saxophone - Ellie Ward, Kaelyn Surrell, Jazlyn Alvarez, Caydence Moore, Matty Christiansen, Harley Spurlock

Tenor Saxophone - Chace Wallace, Grant Whitehead, Cole Jorgenson

Baritone Saxophone - Seth Ettleman, Isaac Hutt

Trumpet - Hayden Thompson, Justice Dawson, Abby Briley, Ulrich Humpal, Jeryn Parmer

French Horn - Sheridyn Oswald

Trombone - Austin Pike, Conner Rasco, Fallon Sheldon, Kyle Beam, Avery Dowling, Faith Brumbaugh

Baritone - Wyatt Thompson

Percussion - Christian Harris, Eve Brumbaugh, Jaimie Moyer, Lincoln Osborne, Ethan Peters, Mason Brandt, Matthew Benedict, Zander Hyde, Michael Hensley, Kellen Rose, Garett Phillips

Flag Corp - Kaden Payne, Mia Foster, Emily Hutt, Aunika Hayes

Sidney Band Director Nicole Zavadil said the band’s preparations for this year began with band camp at the beginning of August. Band camp got the crew ready to march in the Rodeo Parade on Aug. 7. The band will also perform at this weekend’s Popcorn Day at Hamburg. The band will also march at the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda on Oct. 2.

“The last time we went to the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree we were Class 2A classification, and we got first place in parade marching,” said Zavadil. “The year after that it was cancelled due to weather, and last year it was cancelled due to COVID - so we are excited to get back out there and perform. This year we are Class 1A, and the kids are excited!”

Zavadil said the band’s primary focus this year is on parade marching.

“We focus our time on street marching, and not so much on field show,” said Zavadil. “We do a home performance of a field show at our last home football game, but that is a scaled down version of what larger schools do.

“We are playing the song 25 or 6 to 4 arr. by Paul Murtha. It has a great big marching band sound, and the kids were so-so on it when we started playing it, but now, they really like it,” Zavadil said.