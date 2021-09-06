Preparedness Month is September

Hamburg Reporter

September is Preparedness Month in Iowa, an opportunity to improve the preparedness of you and your family for any emergency or disaster.

“Iowans are no strangers to disasters,” said John Benson, interim director of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “That’s why it’s so important to prepare ourselves, our families, and our communities.”

Iowa’s Preparedness Month, held in conjunction with National Preparedness Month, was created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States to educate the public on how to prepare for emergencies. Iowa’s Preparedness Month is sponsored each year by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) and the Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA).

“Individuals, businesses, and government can all prepare for disasters and do their part to minimize their impacts,” said Keith Morgan, president of IEMA. “Build a disaster response kit for your family, ensure your business has a recovery plan, and volunteer with disaster response teams. All of these actions can save lives and help your community.”

“Living in Iowa, we have all learned that it’s not a matter of if, but when, the next disaster is going to strike”, said Mike Crecelius, Fremont County Emergency Management Director. “Whether it is snowstorms/blizzards, straight-line winds, tornadoes or floods; planning ahead can mean the difference between life and death.”

During Preparedness Month, HSEMD and IEMA are urging Iowans to take three simple steps to ensure they and their families are prepared, including making an emergency plan, building an emergency kit, and being aware of hazards. For more information on emergency preparedness, visit www.beready.iowa.gov. Information can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FremontCountyIowaEmergencyManagement www.facebook.com/IowaHSEMD and Twitter at https://twitter.com/IowaHSEMD, hash tags #NatlPrep and #ReadyIA.

For more information on Preparedness Month sponsors, visit:

Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov

Iowa Emergency Management Association, www.iowaema.com