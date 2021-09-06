Online pesticide applicator testing options available

Hamburg Reporter

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Pesticide Bureau will offer online pesticide applicator testing options for commercial and private applicators this fall.

The Department encourages commercial and private pesticide applicators to test and apply for certification this fall to avoid delays in the spring.

Online Private Pesticide Applicator Testing

Private pesticide applicators who want to obtain or renew their certifications can register to take the private certification exam online.

To register for the online exam, visit iowaagriculture.force.com/pesticideapplicator/s/login/.

Online Commercial Pesticide Applicator Testing

Commercial pesticide applicators can create an account to take the online exam at data.iowaagriculture.gov/pest_signup/#online. The online exams are monitored, recorded and reviewed by a third-party proctoring service.

A web camera, high-speed internet connection and government-issued photo ID card are required for online testing. There is a $25 fee for each commercial pesticide applicator test completed online, payable directly to the third-party online testing service.

Commercial pesticide applicators will receive a preliminary pass/fail test result as soon as they complete the online exam; these preliminary results cannot be used to apply for pesticide applicator certification.

The third-party proctoring service will certify the test results and send the final scores to the email address used to register for the exam. Feedback on test results is only available at in-person testing sites and will not be provided for online exams.

For information about the commercial pesticide applicator online exam, visit data.iowaagriculture.gov/pest_signup/#online.

Apply for Pesticide Applicator Licenses Online

Once applicators pass the online or in-person exam, they should use their certification number to log-in to the Department’s pesticide self-service portal to submit their application, test results and payment.

Once the application, payment, training and testing information are received and processed by the Pesticide Bureau, the licenses and certifications will be sent directly to the applicants.

For more information, contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Pesticide Bureau at (515) 281-8591 or pesticides@iowaagriculture.gov.