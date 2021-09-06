First Responder Night provides education, fun

Hamburg Reporter

The recent First Responder Night in the Park Farragut, Iowa, brought first responders together with the communities they serve in a fun yet meaningful way. Messages at the event focused on fire safety and prevention, health and health awareness, and protecting people and property. It was also an opportunity for first responders to display skills and talents utilized by EMS, fire fighters and law enforcement officers. Fire Departments from Hamburg, Tabor, Sidney, Shenandoah, and Farragut Fire Department attended.

This event featured activities to help facilitate children's understanding on how to react and escape should there be in a fire in their home while they are present. The fire safety trailer, a new addition to the Farragut Fire Department, was recently acquired from the Shenandoah Fire Department. And Farragut is currently making plans to use the trailer for presentations at area schools during the next year.

There were several informative displays and booths present at the event, including the Fremont County Emergency Management team, a recruitment table for Farragut Fire, and the Shenandoah Medical Center donated 1000 "File of Life" sets to be distributed to the local communities. This packet of papers includes forms to be filled out with current medications and medical conditions, demographics, contact information and medical history. The form can then be carried on a person or hung on a refrigerator with a magnet. These forms help EMS and other first responders be able to assess a patient and treat them more quickly and accurately should an emergency situation arise.

The Sidney Fire Department demonstrated its newest in Fire Technology with a Drone Deployment. This asset will aid in searching for lost kids in bad weather conditions, scout out incidents too dangerous for firefighters to enter safely, and provide a bigger picture on structure fires with its thermal imaging video cameras.

Two EMS helicopters landed at the event, with crews willing to answer questions and share information with the community. LifeNet of UNMC Omaha showed their newest air ambulance, one not yet in service. This method of transport is capable of flying even in questionable weather conditions using instrument flying, called IFR. This dual engine helicopter can fly faster, and is therefore quicker to the scene than other aircrafts. AIR EVAC from Clarinda Medical Center is a locally based unit that can be on the landing pad at Grape Community Hospital within 25 minutes. Both companies have a flight nurse and a paramedic on board to provide the most efficient critical care and transport to patients as needed.

The event also boasted several displays of firetruck apparatus from both Fremont and Page county fire departments. Fremont and Audobon Sheriff Departments shared information on crime prevention, and even did a K-9 demonstration.

Outlaw Garage provided a display of three beautiful trucks, including a monster truck.

Peterson Auto contributed to the event by bringing a race car and a sprint car, and Mike Hamilton brought two classic GTOs.

Super heroes were on hand to meet and pose for pictures with kids, and hayrack rides were provided to and from designated parking areas located around the town.

Food and water were free to all, due to donations from Fareway, Hy-Vee and Orschelns, all of Shenandoah and ACE Hardware of Nebraska City.

The crowd enjoyed hot dogs, chips, water, popcorn, cotton candy and icee pops.

The Farragut Hometown Pride group served up ice cream floats courtesy of Triple K and Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. The kids were invited to play the night away in inflatable bounce houses, and everyone enjoyed a phenomenal fireworks display to end the night.

Event organizers send their thanks to the more than 30 sponsors who contributed to the event. That support enabled door prizes and awards to winners of quiz questions and even a "Race the Firefighter" game.

Again, organizers send out a big thank you to Farragut Hometown Pride, Farragut City Council, members of the Farragut Fire Department and all other volunteers for the teamwork demonstrated in coordinating this event and making it a huge success.

Can't wait until next year!!

Edward Walter, EMS Captain, and Chief Kevin Walther of the Farragut Fire Department said they’re excited for next year’s event.