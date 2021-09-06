Hamburg Reporter

The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to bring back Brownville favorites KT SULLIVAN & MARK NADLER in “Thanks for the Memory”! These two sit at the pinnacle of NY Cabaret! There are some performers who, though possessing completely different styles and personalities, blend in a wholly enjoyable way. The duo of KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler is a prime example of this phenomenon. They will perform in cabaret on Friday & Saturday, September 17th & 18th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, September 19th at 2:00pm. We give special thanks to Blake & Julia Hurst, Lowell Fey, and Marian Andersen for helping to sponsor these shows.

This show is based on one KT Sullivan & Mark Nadler performed for a packed house at The Green Room 42, NYC in May 2019, “Thanks for the Memory: 25 Years of Duets”. The show celebrated 25 years of their duo-ship. The show consisted of a dozen and a half classic numbers, performed practically non-stop, with vocals by the two of them and with Nadler at the piano. These two cabaret-enduring stars are favorites as individual artists, but even more so when they perform together.

KT Sullivan most recently starred with Steve Ross in The Irish Rep’s virtual presentation of “Love, Noël” after a sold-out run in the summer of 2019. KT was named artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2012. She starred in the Broadway revival of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and headlined for almost two decades in The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. One of the shows she created there, "Rhyme, Women, and Song" was presented on PBS' WNET 13 and her award winning Sondheim show with Jeff Harnar was filmed for PBS from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Besides regular appearances In such New York venues as The Laurie Beechman Theatre and Birdland, she stars annually at The Pheasantry in London, and has been showcased at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Spoleto Festival, The Chichester Festival, CLUB RaYé in Paris, and The Adelaide Festival in Australia. She guest starred on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion, was the star vocalist on two tours of China with The Manhattan Symphonie, and was twice named one of The Top 100 Irish Americans by Irish America Magazine.

Mark Nadler is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist, tap-dancer and comedian. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, on Broadway and in concert halls and cabarets all over the globe. He is the recipient of the 2015 Broadway World Editor's Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year. He has received numerous MAC awards, Backstage Bistro Awards, and too many others to mention. Mark has played New York City's Town Hall and in almost every significant night-club in New York City, and Los Angeles, notably, four seasons at Sardi's (where a caricature of Mark hangs among the other famous faces), 54 Below, The Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel, The Cinegrill in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Maxim's and the West Bank Cabaret where he was, at the age of nineteen, the house master-of-ceremonies and musical director. Abroad, Mark has performed in England, Ireland, Scotland, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Israel and Australia.

CDC guidelines no longer require masks for those who are vaccinated and strongly recommend that masks be worn by those who are not vaccinated for your own protection. Masks will be available upon request and hand sanitizers will be on tables and at various locations throughout the Concert Hall.