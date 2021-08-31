Hamburg Kiwanis encourages patriotism

Hamburg Reporter

Kiwanis of Hamburg is encouraging Hamburg residents to display their patriotic pride for the upcoming Popcorn Day weekend on Sept. 11. A release by the local organization reads as follows:

Let’s show out PRIDE by decorating our homes, businesses, school and churches in Red, White and Blue. Prizes will be awarded. Be creative or just put out your flag. Show how proud you are of our town and community.

Popcorn Day is sponsored by the Hamburg Kiwanis Club.