Hamburg Churches bring back youth group

The United Trinity and United Methodist churches in Hamburg are joining forces to re-start a non-denominational youth group for the community.

Reva Benefiel of the youth group effort, said that Hamburg had a youth group for over 20 years until it was interrupted by the flood of 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

Benefiel said the group will get back together for the first time at the United Trinity after school on Wednesday, Sept. 15, for the first of 10 fall meetings. The youth group will reconvene in the spring for another 10 Wednesday get togethers.

All kids are welcome to attend the youth group. Registration for the group is available but not required as youths should feel free to turn up on Sept. 15 and join in the fun.

Volunteers are also welcome.

What can you expect?

The meetings will feature a Bible study, crafts, a music activity and a meal. The event should last about two and a half hours.

Benefiel said the idea of the youth group is to encourage fun and fellowship, to get kids together and to get to know one another.