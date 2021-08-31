Battle with the Bulls marks second year

Gold Buckle Productions, a non-profit group in Sidney, celebrated its second year of operating the Battle with the Bulls at the home of the Sidney, Iowa, Championship Rodeo.

The Battle with the Bulls event is not associated with the Championship Rodeo, but is in no way competing with the long-running annual event.

Jamie Avey of the Board of Directors for Gold Buckle Productions, said Battle with the Bulls came about in 2020 with the goal of brining another event to the community, drawing visitors and creating excitement into Sidney.

In addition to the bull riding action in the arena, the Battle with the Bulls draws in fans with junior bull riding, the future of the sport, along with bull fighting and a performance by the Two County Dusters equestrian drill team.

Fans also enjoy live music, food and shopping possibilities.

Stock for the Battle with the Bulls is provided by Shad Smith of Double S Bulls and the Battle with the Bulls is an official stop on the Extreme Bull Riding Tour, which concludes its season of events at the Extreme Bull Riding Tour Finals on AppleJack weekend in Nebraska City, Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18.

While all the action and attractions certainly thrill fans, Sidney’s Battle with the Bulls is more than just a rodeo event. It’s also a chance to give back to the community.

In the first year of the event, Avey said Gold Buckle Productions donated money to local organizations like the 4-H, the Two County Dusters and Sidney Youth Sports.

The community stepped up to support the event this year and Battle with the Bulls will give back to organizations who helped make the event a success.

Organizations which stepped up included the Fremont-Mills football team, which helped to get the arena ready for action. the Riverside Rockets 4-H, which helped clean up trash after performances; and the Sidney FFA, which helped out with parking.

The Sidney FFA also helped pass donation buckets at the Saturday show for “Pink Out,” a fundraising drive with supports the good work of the Fremont and Page County Relay for Life and their battle against cancer.

Avey said Battle with the Bulls hopes to make other donations to community organizations this year as well.