SW Iowa Art tour features Fremont County communities

Hamburg Reporter

The 2021 Southwest Iowa Art Tour will feature stops in several communities surrounding Fremont County.

The tour’s goal is to “connect rural communities through art,” according to organizers.

Tour dates will be Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19, and tour hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Some galleries will also participate in a special sneak peek on Friday evening, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.

This year marks the eighth annual art tour, according to organizers, and stops include the PACE Hoff Center, 1001 S. 6th St., Council Bluffs; Penny’s Visions Art Gallery, 510 Front St., Neola; Avoca Main Street at the Avoca Fire Hall, 212 W. Crocker, Avoca; Brick Wall Gallery, 1010 6th St., Harlan; The Painted Camel Gallery, 320 Main St., Macedonia; Mary Sneed’s Fine Art and Custom Framing, 507 S. Locust St., Glenwood; East Liberty Church, 31078 Hutchings Ave., Malvern; Colorado Art Studio, 202 E. 5th St., Malvern; Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center, 61321 315th St., Malvern; the Art Church, 201 E. 4th St., Malvern; Fine Arts on Fifth Gallery and Studio, 104 E. 5th St., Malvern; Five One 8, 518 N. 4th St., Red Oak; SWAG at the Bank, 400 S. 3rd Ave., Villisca; Brenda Scott Studios, 1154 State Hwy. 48, Rural Essex; and Zanzibarn Creations, 2161 P Ave., Clarinda.

Look for the Art Tour on Facebook or visit swiarttour.com for more information.