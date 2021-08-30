New members appointed to Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council

Hamburg Reporter

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced new appointments to the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council (Iowa DD Council) for three-year terms. The new members include self-advocates, family advocates, and other representatives, all of whom are dedicated to making Iowa a more inclusive state for individuals with disabilities.

As a graduate of the Iowa Family Leadership Training Institute, new council member Brittney Funston is a longtime advocate in the state. “I felt it was time to use my knowledge, experience and voice at a higher level to really bring change where it’s needed,” she says.

Mike Vratsinas is also among the newly appointed council members. “I wanted to join the council because I wanted to make a positive impact on people with disabilities,” he says. “I am someone with a disability, so I feel that it is very important for me to know what is happening.”

Iowa DD Council Executive Director Brooke Lovelace is eager to get to work with the latest appointees. Describing them as “strong advocates” and “valued partners,” she is confident in their leadership skills and passion for positive change.

Council members and staff participate in forums, on committees, and in work groups. They also develop written materials and responses, meet with legislators, and collaborate with other organizations to create positive results for Iowans with disabilities.

All new Iowa DD Council members:

Julie Bergeson, Iowa Department on Aging

Brittney Funston, Family Advocate

Tiffiny Poage, Iowa Department of Education

Colin Priest, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Steve Steveson, Family Advocate

Mike Vratsinas, Self-Advocate