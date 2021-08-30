Axne announces opening of service academies nomination window

Hamburg Reporter

Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) has announced the opening of the Military Service Academy nomination window for appointments to the Class of 2026.

Residents of Iowa’s Third Congressional District who are at least 17 years old and not older than 23 on July 1, 2021, can apply to be nominated to join the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

“One of my most important responsibilities as Representative for Iowa’s Third Congressional District is to nominate our future leaders to serve at one of our nation’s prestigious military service academies,” said Rep. Axne. “The young men and women selected to attend these service academies will become military officers and the future leaders of our nation so it is imperative for them to learn the values and traditions of their chosen branch.”

To ensure that nominations to the service academies are based on merit and every applicant has a fair chance to compete for available openings, Rep. Axne uses a Service Academy Recommendation Committee made up of current and former service members from communities across Iowa.

The application and further instructions can be found at: https://axne.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations

In addition to being at least 17 and not older than 23 by July 1, 2021, candidates for nomination must also be a resident of Iowa and a U.S. Citizen, unmarried with no children or dependents, and able to meet high leadership, academic, physical and medical standards.

Individuals who wish to compete for a nomination and admission to a service academy should first apply directly to the academy of their choice and then apply for nomination through Rep. Axne’s office by Nov. 5, 2021.

To ensure that nominations to the service academies are based on merit and every applicant has a fair chance to compete for available openings, Rep. Axne uses a Service Academy Recommendation Committee made up of current and former service members from communities across Iowa.

The application and further instructions can be found at: https://axne.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations

All required application items must be submitted preferably online or mailed to Rep. Axne’s Des Moines office located at 400 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, Iowa, 50309, by Nov. 5, 2021.

For application questions, interested applicants may call District Representative Tyler Alessio at (515) 418-3737 for more information.

Note: The fifth U.S. service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.