Hamburg Reporter

The Watson Firemen's Tom Gibson memorial fishing tourney went good & such big fish were entered. The fish fry was a great success, too. The fire department would like to thank all who came & all who helped.

The winners are: 1st place: Tyler Hays with a 70 pound blue cat.

2nd place: David Sloop with a 47 pound flathead.

3rd place: Jon Tiemeyer with a 25 pound catfish

Don't forget Sunday noon, Aug. 29 is the Holmes reunion.