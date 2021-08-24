State Patrol reports single-car accident in Farragut

Hamburg Reporter

At 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a single-car accident on 250th Street and 370th Avenue near Farragut.

A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 17-year-old female was westbound on 250th Street when it left the roadway to the right and came to rest on its top in a creek bed.

The driver was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center via air-evac. Seat belts were not in use at the time of the accident.

Sunday motorcycle accident results in fatality

At 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a single-motorcycle accident on Highway 2 and 278th Avenue near Waubonsie State Park.

Ric West-Lytle, 40, of Shenandoah was eastbound on Highway 2 when the motorcycle entered the westbound lane, then the north ditch. The motorcycle flipped several times before coming to rest in the ditch, and West-Lytle was thrown from the motorcycle.

The investigation continues.