News Briefs, 8-27

Hamburg Reporter

Popcorn Day theme is announced

Kiwanis Popcorn Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. This year's theme will be "Hamburg USA: Poppin' with Pride."

Event organizers are asking members of the community to decorate their homes and businesses in red, white, and blue for the occasion. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorations.

The daylong event will feature downtown activities in the morning and the parade in the afternoon.

Safety Night in the Park set Sunday in Farragut

The Farragut City Park will be the site of a First Responders Safety Night in the Park from 5 p.m. to dark on Sunday, Aug. 29

The event will feature fire and safety education and fun in the park. Free food, music, activities, emergency response vehicles on display, monster trucks, antique tractors, face painting, hayrack rides, LifeNet helicopter and much more.