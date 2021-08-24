At the Library with Nancy Middaugh

Hamburg Reporter

Favorite authors; new releases

Several of your favorite authors have new releases this month.

Stephen King tempts readers with “Billy Summers.” Billy Summers is a hitman; the best in the business. The catch . . . he only does the job if the target is a truly bad person. So what could possibly go wrong?

Stuart Woods introduces his 58th novel featuring Stone Barrington. In “Class Act,” Stone is set to take down old and new enemies.

The cover of Sandra Brown’s new release “Blind Tiger,” definitely brings readers to the 1920’s when Prohibition is the new law of the land. The rousing and suspenseful story set in a small Texas town includes murder, bootleggers, speakeasies, and greed.

If you have been waiting for a new book by Catherine Coulter, “Vortex” has arrived. The book is the 25th in her FBI thriller series featuring Agents Sherlock and Savich. There are actually three story plots within the book including a missing person and an act of terrorism, and new characters are introduced.

Fireworks adorn the cover of Jerry Spinelli’s new book for juniors titled “Dead Wednesday.” Hidden in the fireworks is a face . . . the face of Becca Finch (17, car crash). Through the unusual experience of Dead Wednesday where the school assigns each eighth grader with the name of a teenager who died in the past year to become “invisible” for a day, Worm Tarnauer discovers his own life.

Mike Berenstain continues his children’s Gifts of the Spirit series with “Sharing.” The Berenstain Bears learn that sharing doesn’t mean only with siblings.

Remember when you were young and played cowboys and Indians? Through a fun new children’s book by Aaron Frisch one can join a young cowpoke and his faithful dog as they sleep out under the stars. Their backyard adventure titled “A Night on the Range” includes bandits, bears and more.

Discover a story within a story through another recent library acquisition--“The Hypnotist’s Love Story” by Liane Moriarty. Professional hypnotherapist Ellen O’Farrell is hoping for a long-term relationship with Patrick. When he tells her his ex-girlfriend is stalking him, Ellen is intrigued rather than scared off and the story unfolds.

Check them out now at Hamburg Public Library.

Two other items of information: the Book Sales continues in the library basement and the library will be closed on Labor Day and Popcorn Day.