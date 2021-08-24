Fremont County Board of Supervisors summaries

Hamburg Reporter

Following are summaries of recent Fremont County Board of Supervisors meetings:

Aug. 11: Voted to change the date of the final meeting from Aug. 25 to Aug. 23 to avoid a potential conflict with the Iowa State Association of Counties annual conference.

Aug. 4: Discussed agreements for the East/West Nishnabotna Watershed Pond Project and the Terrace Project with Mark Laumann that are being done in conjunction with the Iowa Natural Resources Conservation Service. Set date and time for first reading of solar ordinance at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

July 23: Provided letter of support to Western Iowa Networks for Round 6 funding of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program.

July 21: Heard presentation from Cara Morgan of Golden Hills RC&D on USDA Partnership for Rural Placemaking Innovation Grant and provided letter of support for project. Waived green fees for the Aug. 22 Fremont County Golf Course Fund-raiser. Discussed agreement between county and David Laumann for Iowa Watershed Approach Project terrace.

July 14: Reappointed Churck Douglass to the Fremont County Tourism Board. Renewed Class C Beer Permit for Pilot Travel Center No. 238. Approved new 5-day Class B Beer Permit for Fremont County Fair Association.

July 7: Approved hiring Ashley Greedy as a full-time legal assistant for the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

June 30: Authorized use of the courthouse lawn for rodeo parade events on Aug. 7. Heard update on annual tax sale results (216 parcels sold of 294 total parcels with 425 investors, which is the most the treasurer’s office has had).

June 23: Appointed Sherry Gilbert to serve on the Fremont County Conservation Board from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026. Approved hiring Rebecca Smith as a part-time legal assistant for the Fremont County Attorney’s Office. Agreed to renew contract with Shenandoah Chamber and Industry for economic development services.

June 16: Approved cigarette/tobacco/nicotine/vapor permit for Sapp Bros. Travel Center. Continued the annual software agreement with Solutions Inc. Renewed ICAP insurance.

June 9: Approved agreements for law enforcement services with the City of Farragut, the City of Hamburg, the City of Imogene, the City of Randolph, the City of Riverton, the City of Sidney, the City of Tabor, and the City of Thurman from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026. Approved the purchase of a new Chevrolet Tahoe from Karl Chevrolet for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office use.

June 2: Heard a report on a nuisance weed problem in Anderson. Formed a committee consisting of the county assessor, the county attorney, the county auditor, the county engineer, the county recorder, the county sheriff, the county treasurer, one county supervisor, and information technology to discuss possible uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds.