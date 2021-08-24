Hamburg Reporter

Below are results from the 2021 Fremont County Fair Swine Show.

The show began with senior swine showmanship. The Grand Champion Senior Showmanship belt buckle went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks). His buckle was provided by Gubser Generation Farms.

Reserve Champion Senior Swine Showmanship belt buckle went to Kandra Laumann (Washington P.E.P.). It was provided by Gary & Mary Kay Walter.

Blue ribbons in senior swine showmanship went to Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets), Grant Laumann (Washington P.E.P.) and Ryan Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings).

Noah Howe (Riverside Rockets) received a red in the class.

In the intermediate swine showmanship class, Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) earned the Grand Champion belt buckle. It was sponsored by Arbor Bank.

Howe Family Farms provided the Reserve Champion Intermediate Swine Showmanship belt buckle.

The buckle went to Lana Alley (Riverside Rockets). She also received a purple ribbon.

Joseph Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings) also received a purple ribbon in the class.

Margaret Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings) received a blue ribbon in the intermediate swine showmanship class.

In the junior swine showmanship class, Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks) received a purple ribbon and was named the Grand Champion.

His belt buckle was provided by Green Plains Renewable Energy.

Reserve Champion Junior Swine Showmanship honors went to Alexis Laumann (Washington P.E.P.). She also received a purple ribbon.

Her belt buckle was provided by Fremont/Page County Corn & Soybean Growers.

Katherine Howe (Riverside Rockets) received a purple ribbon in the junior showmanship class.

In the market hog show class 1, purple ribbons went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks), Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks)-2. Hunter had both first and second purple.

In the market hog show class 2, first purple went to Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets). Second purple went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks).

Other purple ribbons in the class went to Lana Alley (Riverside Rockets)-2, Grant Laumann (Washington P.E.P.), Lana Alley (Riverside Rockets)-2; and Alexis Laumann (Washington P.E.P.).

Blues in the class went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks), Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets) and Noah Howe (Riverside Rockets).

In the market hog show class 3, first purple went to Alexis Laumann (Washington P.E.P.). Second purple went to Kandra Laumann (Washington P.E.P.).

Blues in the class went to Joseph Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings)-2, and Katherine Howe (Riverside Rockets).

In the market hog show class 4, first purple went to Grant Laumann (Washington P.E.P.). Second purple went to Kandra Laumann (Washington P.E.P.).

Blues in the class went to Ryan Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings)-2; and Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets).

Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) showed the grand champion market hog. His banner was provided by Fremont-Mills FFA.

Cooper will represent Fremont County in the Southwest Shootout with his market hog Aug. 1 at Westfair in Council Bluffs beginning at 11 am.

Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks) showed the reserve champion market hog. His banner was provided by McIntyre Real Estate.

In the home raised market swine class, purple ribbons went to Noah Howe (Riverside Rockets) and Katherine Howe (Riverside Rockets).

Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets) received a blue ribbon in the class.

The Grand Champion Home Raised Market Swine banner, sponsored by Jamie Avey Design, went to Noah Howe (Riverside Rockets).

Katherine Howe (Riverside Rockets) earned the Reserve Champion Home Raised Market Swine banner sponsored by Jeremy & Kayla Walter.

In the market swine pen of three class, purple ribbons went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks), Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks), Lana Alley (Riverside Rockets), Grant Laumann (Washington P.E.P.), Alexis Laumann (Washington P.E.P.), Kandra Laumann (Washington P.E.P.) and Ryan Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings).

Blue ribbons went to Katherine Howe (Riverside Rockets), Noah Howe (Riverside Rockets), Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets) and Joseph Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings).

The grand champion pen of three banner, sponsored by Tri-Valley Bank, went to Kandra Laumann (Washington P.E.P.).

Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks) received the reserve champion pen of three banner sponsored by Porter Dozing & Excavating.

In the commercial gilt show class 1, first purple went to Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks) and second purple to Lana Alley (Riverside Rockets).

Other purples went to Grant Laumann (Washington P.E.P.) and Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks).

In the commercial gilt show class 2, first purple went to Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) and second purple to Alexis Laumann (Washington P.E.P.).

Blues in the class went Margaret Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings), Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets) and Katherine Howe (Riverside Rockets).

In the commercial gilt show class 3, Kandra Laumann (Washington P.E.P.) received first purple and Joseph Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings) received the first blue.

Other blues went to Ryan Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings) and Noah Howe (Riverside Rockets).

Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) received the grand champion commercial gilt banner provided by Darwin & Sandy Bugg.

Cooper will represent Fremont County in the Southwest Shootout with his breeding gilt.

Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks) received the reserve champion commercial gilt banner. His banner was sponsored by Brandon & Megan Schaaf.

In the carcass hog class, purple ribbons went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks)-2, Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks), Lana Alley (Riverside Rockets),

Margaret Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings), Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets), Kandra Laumann (Washington P.E.P.), Joseph Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings),

Katherine Howe (Riverside Rockets) and Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets).

Blues in the carcass class went to Alexis Laumann (Washington P.E.P.), Noah Howe (Riverside Rockets), Grant Laumann (Washington P.E.P.) and Ryan Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings).

The grand champion carcass banner, sponsored by Nahkunst Farms, went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks).

First Express Insurance sponsored the reserve champion carcass banner. It went to Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks).

Alexis Laumann (Washington P.E.P.) earned the Top Rate of Gain banner provided by First Express Insurance.

The judge was Kyle Baade of Plymouth, Ne. Fremont County Fair swine superintendents are Tomie Thompson, Steve Howe and Jeremy Walter.