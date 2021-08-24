2021 Fremont County Fair—Sheep Show

Hamburg Reporter

Below are the results from the 2021 Sheep Show.

In the senior sheep showmanship class, all three 4-H’ers received purple ribbons.

They included Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets), Gabe Johnson (Silver Skylarks) and Lily Johnson (Silver Skylarks).

The grand champion senior sheep showmanship belt buckle, sponsored by Arbor Bank, went to Gabe Johnson (Silver Skylarks).

Lily Johnson (Silver Skylarks) received the reserve champion senior sheep showmanship belt buckle. Her buckle was sponsored by Aistrope Farms.

Calvin Johnson (Silver Skylarks) received a purple ribbon in the intermediate sheep showmanship class.

He also received the intermediate grand champion sheep showmanship belt buckle. His buckle was sponsored by Monica Bissen.

Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher) earned a purple ribbon and the junior grand champion sheep showmanship belt buckle. Her buckle was sponsored by Johnson Law Office.

In the individual feeder lamb class, Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets) received a purple ribbon.

In the individual market lamb show class 1, all exhibitors received purple ribbons.

They included Calvin Johnson (Silver Skylarks), Gabe Johnson (Silver Skylarks), Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets), Lily Johnson (Silver Skylarks)-2; and Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher).

In the individual market lamb show class 2, Gabe Johnson (Silver Skylarks) and Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher) each received a purple ribbon.

Sunshine Auction Company sponsored the grand champion market lamb banner which went to Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher).

Lyla’s market lamb was a Southwest Iowa Shootout selection. This event will be held Aug. 1 at Westfair in Council Bluffs.

Lyla also received the reserve champion market lamb banner sponsored by Doty’s Body Shop.

Three exhibitors brought pen of three market lambs to the fair.

Receiving purple ribbons were Gabe Johnson (Silver Skylarks), Lily Johnson (Silver Skylarks) and Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher).

Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher) received the grand champion pen of three banner, sponsored by Stenzel Farms.

First Express Insurance sponsored the reserve grand champion pen of three banner. Lily Johnson (Silver Skylarks) received the banner.

In the home raised market lamb class, purple ribbons went to Calvin Johnson (Silver Skylarks), Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher), Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets) and Lily Johnson (Silver Skylarks).

Randy, Lora Lea & Connor Owen sponsored the grand champion home raised market lamb banner that went to Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher).

The reserve champion home raised market lamb banner, sponsored by Arbor Country Cleaning & Restoration, went to Calvin Johnson (Silver Skylarks).

In the commercial ewe class, all participants received purple ribbons.

They included Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets), Calvin Johnson (Silver Skylarks)-2, Lily Johnson (Silver Skylarks), Gabe Johnson (Silver Skylarks) and Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher)-2.

The grand champion commercial breeding ewe banner went to Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher). Her banner was sponsored by the Craig & Lesley Brooks Family.

Lyla’s breeding ewe qualified for the Southwest Iowa Shootout scheduled for Aug. 1.

The reserve champion breeding ewe banner, sponsored by Aaron and Tuesday Wray, also went to Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher).

In the carcass class, Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher) ranked first and won the grand champion carcass banner sponsored by Curtis & Leslie Brooks.

The reserve champion carcass banner, sponsored by First State Bank Tabor, went to Lily Johnson (Silver Skylarks).

Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets) was third in the carcass class and Gabe Johnson (Silver Skylarks) was fourth.

Gabe Johnson (Silver Skylarks) earned the sheep top rate of gain banner sponsored by Monica Bissen. His average daily gain was .77.

Rounding out the top rate of gain class in descending order were Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher), Calvin Johnson (Silver Skylarks), Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher), Lily Johnson (Silver Skylarks), Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher), Gabe Johnson (Silver Skylarks) and Lily Johnson (Silver Skylarks).

The sheep judge was Mitchell Hanson from Bloomfield, Iowa. Sheep fair superintendents are Daniel Whitehead and Jed Whitehead.