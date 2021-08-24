2021 Fremont County Fair Goat Show

Hamburg Reporter

Below are results from the 2021 Fremont County Goat Show.

In the senior goat showmanship class, first purple went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks).

Second purple went to Emily Perkins (Riverside Rockets).

Other purples in the class went to Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets), Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) and Bailey Maher (W.M.P.).

The grand champion senior goat showmanship belt buckle went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks). His award was sponsored by Lashier, Baldwin, Bonefas & Co. PC.

The reserve champion senior goat showmanship belt buckle went to Emily Perkins (Riverside Rockets). Her buckle was sponsored by Kruger Seeds.

In intermediate goat showmanship, first purple went to Natasha Meier (Riverside Rockets) and second purple to Katherine Howe (Riverside Rockets).

Summer Maher (W.M.P.) also received a purple in the class.

Natasha Meier (Riverside Rockets) received the grand champion intermediate showmanship belt buckle, sponsored by Shadetree Lawn & Landscape.

Katherine Howe (Riverside Rockets) received the intermediate reserve championship buckle, also sponsored by Shadetree Lawn & Landscape.

Purples in the junior goat showmanship class went to Elizabeth Meier (Riverside Rockets), Elizabeth Covert (Riverside Rockets), Madelynn Schaaf (Riverside Rockets) and Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks).

The grand champion junio goat showmanship belt buckle went to Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks). Fremont County Fair Association is the sponsor.

Madelynn Schaaf (Riverside Rockets) received the reserve champion junior goat showmanship belt buckle, sponsored by Tiemeyer Construction.

In the market wethers show class 1, all participants received purple ribbons.

4-H’ers showing in the class were Bailey Maher (W.M.P.), Natasha Meier (Riverside Rockets)-2, Summer Maher (W.M.P.), Elizabeth Meier (Riverside Rockets),

Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks)-2, Madelynn Schaaf (Riverside Rockets), Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks)-2, Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets)-2.

The grand champion wether goat banner, sponsored by Lucas Dinklage CPA, went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks).

The reserve champion weather goat banner went to Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets). His banner was sponsored by Whitehill Quarterhorses/Kent Feeds.

In the home raised market goat class, all participants received purple ribbons.

Those in the class were Natasha Meier (Riverside Rockets)-2, Summer Maher (W.M.P.), Elizabeth Meier (Riverside Rockets) and Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets)-2.

5J Catering sponsored both the grand and reserve champion banners for home raised meat goat.

Taking home both of the banners was Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets).

In the freshened 2-4 years class, Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets) received a purple ribbon.

In the freshened 4+ years class, Emily Perkins (Riverside Rockets) received a purple ribbon.

In the pygmy does class, 6-12 months, Madelynn Schaaf (Riverside Rockets) received a purple.

She received the grand champion pygmy goat honors. The sponsor is First State Bank of Tabor.

In the breeding does class, 3-6 months, Elizabeth Covert (Riverside Rockets) received a purple, as did Bailey Maher (W.M.P.), Natasha Meier (Riverside Rockets) and Summer Maher (W.M.P.).

In the breeding does class 6-12 months, the judge awarded all 4-H’ers purple ribbons.

Participants included Elizabeth Covert (Riverside Rockets)-2, Katherine Howe (Riverside Rockets), Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks), Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks) and Natasha Meier (Riverside Rockets).

Purple ribbons were also awarded to the breeding doe class 12-18 months.

4-H’ers in that class included Elizabeth Meier (Riverside Rockets) and Natasha Meier (Riverside Rockets).

In the 18-24 months breeding doe class, all four exhibits received purple ribbons.

Participants were Hunter Reilly (Silver Skylarks), Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks), Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) and Natasha Meier (Riverside Rockets).

Two goats were shown in the breeding doe class 24+ months and older.

Receiving purples in the class were Natasha Meier (Riverside Rockets) and Emily Perkins (Riverside Rockets).

The grand champion dairy goat banner, sponsored by Henneman Trucking LLC, went to Emily Perkins (Riverside Rockets).

Lillian Howe (Riverside Rockets) received the reserve champion dairy goat banner sponsored by Johnson Family Seed-Pioneer Products.

The grand champion doe meat goat banner went to Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets). His banner was sponsored by Johnson Family Seed-Pioneer Products.

Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) also received the reserve champion doe meat goat banner sponsored by Shadetree Lawn & Landscape.

The top rate of gain banner went to Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets). The banner was sponsored by Mike & Claudia Stenzel Farms.

Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks) has the opportunity to compete in the Southwest Iowa Shootout Aug. 1 with both his market goat and breeding doe.

Clover Kids participating in the goat show included Rafe Meier (CK-Riverside Rockets) and Hazely Reilly (Silver Skylarks). Each received participation ribbons.

Shadetree Landscape awarded a sterling silver belt buckle to the grand and reserve champion market doe winners.

Smith Trucking awarded a sterling silver belt buckle to the grand and reserve champion market goat wether winners.

Mitchell Hanson of Bloomfield was the judge. Doug Jamison serves as the goat superintendent. Several others donated their time and talents to assist with the goat show.