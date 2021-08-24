Hamburg Reporter

Below are the results 2021 Fremont County Fair beef show.

In the prospect market heifer calf class, Lana Alley (Riverside Rockets) received a purple ribbon.

She also received the grand champion prospect market heifer banner sponsored by Write Design.

In the market heifers show class 1, purple went to Samuel Martin (W.M.P.).

Blues in the class went to Makenna Laumann (Stoney Point-Sidney FFA), Cody Dresher (Riverside Rockets) and Madeleine Travis (Silver Skyarks).

In the market heifers show class 2, two exhibitors received purple ribbons.

They included Gavin Crom (Riverside Rockets) and Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets).

Lana Alley (Riverside Rockets) received a blue ribbon.

Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) received the grand champion market heifer banner sponsored by NEEA, Inc.

The reserve champion market heifer banner went to Gavin Crom (Riverside Rockets). The banner was sponsored by the Curtis Head Family.

In the home raised market heifer class, Brody Schaaf (Riverside Rockets) received a purple ribbon.

Walter Family Stock Farm sponsored the grand champion home raised market heifer banner. It went to Brody Schaaf (Riverside Rockets).

Blue ribbons in the home raised market steer class 1 went to Blake Schaaf (Riverside Rockets), Nora Martin (W.M.P.), George Martin (W.M.P.) and Abigail Martin (W.M.P.).

In the home raised market steer class 2, Madelynn Schaaf (Riverside Rockets) received a purple ribbon.

Madelynn Schaaf (Riverside Rockets) received the grand champion home raised market steer banner sponsored by the Mildred Doyle Family.

The reserve champion home raised market steer banner, sponsored by Schaaf Brothers Equipment, went to Abigail Martin (W.M.P.).

In the market steer show class 1, blue ribbons went to Maci Slater (Davis-Rodgers Shenandoah FFA) and Kandra Laumann (Washington P.E.P.).

Purple ribbons in the market steer show class 2 went to Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher)-2.

Cody Dresher (Riverside Rockets) received a blue ribbon in the class.

In the market steers show class 3, purples went to Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) and Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks).

Keyana Haggerty (Riverside Rockets) received a blue in the class.

Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher) received the grand champion market steer banner and a $100 cash prize sponsored by Holt Gas.

Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) received the reserve champion market steer banner sponsored by Grudle Farms, Inc.

Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher) received the overall grand champion market steer banner sponsored by Nahkunst Family Cattle.

Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) received the overall reserve champion market steer banner sponsored by Walter Family Seed.

Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher) will represent Fremont County in the Southwest Iowa Shootout with her champion market beef. The event is in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1.

Multiple entries were in the senior beef showmanship classes.

Purple ribbons went to Kandra Laumann (Washington P.E.P.), Abigail Martin (W.M.P.), Quentin Slater (Davis-Rodgers Shenandoah FFA), Maci Slater (Davis-Rodgers Shenandoah FFA), Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks), Kenna Howard (Riverside Rockets), Ryan Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings), Samuel Martin (W.M.P.).

Blues in senior beef showmanship went to Seth Ettleman (Washington P.E.P.), Blake Schaaf (Riverside Rockets), George Martin (W.M.P.), Makenna Laumann (Stoney Point-Sidney FFA), and Chloe Burge (Riverside Rockets).

The grand champion senior beef showmanship belt buckle, sponsored by Brooks Farm Inc., went to Maci Slater (Davis-Rodgers Shenandoah FFA).

The reserve champion senior beef showmanship buckle, sponsored by Porter Dozing Excavating, went to Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks).

In the intermediate beef showmanship class, purple ribbons went to Nora Martin (W.M.P.), Lana Alley (Riverside Rockets) and Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets).

Intermediate beef showmanship blue ribbons went to Noah Howe (Riverside Rockets) and Cody Dresher (Riverside Rockets).

Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) received the intermediate grand champion beef showmanship belt buckle sponsored by Schaaf Show Cattle.

Lana Alley (Riverside Rockets) received the reserve champion intermediate beef showmanship buckle sponsored by Walter Family Stock Farm.

In the junior beef showmanship class, each participant received a purple ribbon.

They included Keyana Haggerty (Riverside Rockets), Brody Schaaf (Riverside Rockets), Gavin Crom (Riverside Rockets), Madeleine Travis (Silver Skylarks), Madelynn Schaaf (Riverside Rockets), Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher), Abby Malcom (Riverside Rockets) and Quinn Malcom (Riverside Rockets).

Lyla Brooks (Riverton Fisher) earned the junior grand champion showmanship belt buckle sponsored by the Bert Lorimor Family.

Madelynn Schaaf (Riverton Rockets) earned the reserve champion junior showmanship buckle sponsored by Porter Dozing Excavating.

In the breeding beef Angus heifer class, purple went to Samuel Martin (W.M.P.) and a blue to Abby Malcom (Riverside Rockets).

Quentin Slater (Davis-Rodgers Shenandoah FFA) received a purple in the breeding beef Hereford heifer class.

A purple ribbon in the breeding beef Simmental heifer class went to Brody Schaaf (Riverside Rockets).

Seth Ettleman (Washington P.E.P.) received a blue ribbon in the class.

In the breeding beef other purebred heifer class, Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets) received a purple ribbon.

In the breeding beef commercial heifer class, purples went to Madelynn Schaaf (Riverside Rockets) and Ryan Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings).

Blue ribbons in the class went to Madeleine Travis (Silver Skylarks), Kandra Laumann (Washington P.E.P.), Chloe Burge (Riverside Rockets), Noah Howe (Riverside Rockets) and Cody Dresher (Riverside Rockets).

The grand champion breeding heifer banner went to Brody Schaaf (Riverside Rockets). The banner was sponsored by James & Melonie Doyle.

Hughes Repair sponsored the reserve champion breeding heifer banner that went to Cooper Avey (Riverside Rockets).

The overall supreme breeding beef honors went to Brody Schaaf (Riverside Rockets). The banner was sponsored by Nahkunst Family Cattle.

Brody Schaaf (Riverside Rockets) will represent Fremont County in the Southwest Iowa Shootout with his champion breeding beef.

In the breeding beef cow-calf pair class 1, purple ribbons went to Kenna Howard (Riverside Rockets) and Blake Schaaf (Riverside Rockets).

Blue in the first class went to Quinn Malcom (Riverside Rockets).

In the breeding beef cow-calf pair class 2, purples went to Malea Moore (Riverside Rockets) and Kenna Howard (Riverside Rockets).

Blue went to Joseph Roberts (Fremont County Fletchings).

Blake Schaaf (Riverside Rockets) received the grand champion cow-calf pair banner sponsored by Mike & Claudia Stenzel Farms.

Kenna Howard (Riverside Rockets) received the reserve champion cow-calf banner sponsored by Henneman Snow & Lawn Mowing.

Hadley Reilly (Silver Skylarks) received the top rate of gain banner, sponsored by George and Laurie McGargill.

Beef carcass results will be available by the end of July. Sponsors for the banners are Nahkunst Family Cattle and Phillips Farms.

Walter Family Stock Farm donated $100 to each beef exhibitor.

Doug Christensen of Hastings was the beef judge. 4-H beef superintendents are Bradley Nahkunst, Austin Thompson and Adam Malcom.