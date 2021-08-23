Fremont County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 37% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Fremont County has administered more than 3,402 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Aug. 17, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

That's up very slightly by 0.68% from the previous week's tally of 3,379 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Fremont County, 37% of people living in Fremont County are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 17. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Iowa reported 387,273 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Iowa as of Aug. 17 are Johnson County (61%), Dallas County (58%), Linn County (55%), Polk County (54%) and Dubuque County (53%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Fremont County as of Aug. 17:

How many people in Fremont County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

40% of people in Fremont County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,768 people

37% of people in Fremont County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,584 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Iowa have been vaccinated so far?

55% of people in Iowa have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 1,736,558 people

51% of people in Iowa are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,595,747 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.