Fremont County reports 14 new COVID cases; Iowa cases surge 16.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Iowa in the week ending Sunday, rising 16.9% as 5,697 cases were reported. The previous week had 4,872 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Iowa ranked 36th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 12.7% from the week before, with 1,031,057 cases reported. With 0.95% of the country's population, Iowa had 0.55% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Fremont County reported 14 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 14 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 681 cases and 10 deaths.

Within Iowa, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Davis, Lee and Ringgold counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Polk County, with 811 cases; Linn County, with 547 cases; and Black Hawk County, with 354. Weekly case counts rose in 61 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Linn, Johnson and Scott counties.

Iowa ranked 29th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 55.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 60.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Iowa reported administering another 38,464 vaccine doses, including 21,042 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 35,215 vaccine doses, including 23,954 first doses. In all, Iowa reported it has administered 3,248,991 total doses.

Across Iowa, cases fell in 27 counties, with the best declines in Lee, Cerro Gordo and Hardin counties.

In Iowa, 16 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 17 people were were reported dead.

A total of 392,970 people in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,226 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 37,709,810 people have tested positive and 628,503 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 801

The week before that: 719

Four weeks ago: 525

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 127,810

The week before that: 119,267

Four weeks ago: 65,419

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.